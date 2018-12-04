Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A fight between two men early Tuesday on Detroit's east side left one man hospitalized in critical condition and the other on the run.

The fight took place on the 3000 block of Maryland, which is off Mack and east of Alter, sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman, said the 40-year-old victim and a 35-year-old man, described as a known suspect, got into a fight outside of the residence.

The fight left the victim seriously injured. Medics transported him to an area hospital.

