Detroit police released surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with a Thanksgiving theft at a west-side gas station.

Investigators allege the suspect entered a Citgo in the 11000 block of Wyoming about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 22 and stole merchandise before fleeing on foot.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



