2 men stab each other during argument on west side
Detroit — An argument between a man and a woman ended in a stabbing between two men on Detroit's west side, police said.
The double stabbing took place about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 19000 block of Monica, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of West Seven Mile and west of Livernois.
Police say a 37-year-old man returned home and began arguing with a 34-year-old woman. During that argument, police say he "may have" hit the woman, who went downstairs after.
A 19-year-old man then confronted the older man, but the older man grabbed a knife and stabbed the 19-year-old in his "upper chest."
The younger man then grabbed the knife and stabbed the 37-year-old "multiple times."
The men were transported to an area hospital by medics. The 19-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition; the 37-year-old is listed in critical condition.
Police could not immediately say if either had been arrested during their hospitalization.
