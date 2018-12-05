Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — An argument between a man and a woman ended in a stabbing between two men on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double stabbing took place about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 19000 block of Monica, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of West Seven Mile and west of Livernois.

Police say a 37-year-old man returned home and began arguing with a 34-year-old woman. During that argument, police say he "may have" hit the woman, who went downstairs after.

A 19-year-old man then confronted the older man, but the older man grabbed a knife and stabbed the 19-year-old in his "upper chest."

The younger man then grabbed the knife and stabbed the 37-year-old "multiple times."

The men were transported to an area hospital by medics. The 19-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition; the 37-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Police could not immediately say if either had been arrested during their hospitalization.

