Detroit — A controversial auto shop owner moved Tuesday to dismiss his federal lawsuit alleging the city and Mayor Mike Duggan retaliated against him over a land dispute.

The move by businessman Robert Carmack comes less than one week after U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman said he had "very serious concerns" over how the lawsuit was being prosecuted.

Carmack is the central figure in the bribery indictment against Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland and says he wore a secret recording device during conversations with the Detroit city councilman — portions of which are included in the indictment. Leland is accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 and free car repairs from Carmack.

Carmack also is engaged in a high-profile spat with Duggan. Last month, Carmack broadcast video shot by a private investigator showing the mayor visiting a condominium in Novi and separately showed a woman arriving there on other occasions.

Carmack sued the city, the Detroit Building Authority, Duggan, Leland and others in March. In a court filing late Tuesday, Carmack notified the court he intended to drop the lawsuit, a move that leaves open the possibility Carmack would pursue a new lawsuit in state court against Leland.

Leitman is already considering dismissing portions of the lawsuit.

On Nov. 28, the judge held a hearing and expressed concern that Carmack's undercover surveillance of the mayor, and threats to release new footage, were an attempt to influence the lawsuit.

"I would have grave concerns if I learned that a litigant before me was directing, toward an opposing litigant before me, a direct or implied threat to release information about that litigant in order to take a certain position in the litigation," the judge told Carmack's lawyer Andrew Paterson. "Would you communicate that to Mr. Carmack so he’s not confused about my view of the world?"

Leitman also told Paterson to consider whether he and his client may want to drop the case altogether, noting while he hasn't made any decision yet, the defense arguments have "very substantial merit" and he has "very serious concerns about how this case is being prosecuted."

In the lawsuit, Carmack alleged the city and mayor retaliated against him for exercising his free speech rights during a March 2015 City Council meeting about a nearly decade-old development deal for property along the city's riverfront.

He also contends he was targeted in response to a subsequent television news report tied to the city's effort to tear down a Michigan Avenue property he maintains he owned. He's seeking damages of more than $1 million.

James Noseda, an attorney for the city, said during the hearing last week that he, Carmack and others met about a month ago to discuss settling multiple pending cases, including a separate suit filed by the city that alleges Carmack fraudulently sold a city-owned property for $1 million.

Carmack, he said, made clear he'd "rain hellfire on the mayor if it didn't go away," Noseda told the judge.

Noseda called the federal complaint "frivolous" and told the judge it has "absolutely no allegation of individual conduct by the mayor."

Duggan last week asked the Michigan State Police to investigate whether Carmack's recent actions amount to extortion.

Carmack has denied the claim that he's attempted to extort the mayor.

