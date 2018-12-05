Detroit — After being shot in the back Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, a 21-year-old woman went to a home in the area to ask that the people there call 911 — but then refused to speak to police when they arrived.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Barlum, which is south of West Warren and just west of Livernois.

Police arrived to find the woman wounded with a gunshot wound to her back on the home's porch.

But she has refused to give police any info on the circumstances preceding her shooting, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

Medics transported her to the hospital, but her condition was not available.

