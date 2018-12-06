Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are searching for two male suspects who robbed one man and shot another Wednesday in a home on the city's west side, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Central Avenue near Lonyo and McGraw avenues, authorities said.

Police said the two victims, ages 26 and 28, were inside of a home on Central Avenue when two other men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered and demanded money.

During the robbery, the armed suspect shot the 28-year-old, but it's not clear exactly when or why, officials said. The younger victim, who was robbed, was not injured.

The two suspects fled the scene and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

One of the suspects wore a black mask and a brown hooded sweatshirt, according to officials. The other suspect was armed. He was described as having a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

