Detroit — A Detroit man accused of illegally dumping tires in a neighborhood on the city's west side is set to appear in court Monday, Detroit Police said.

Karondi Hernton, 40, has been charged with five counts of abandoning scrap tires involving 50 or more tires, officials said. He was arraigned on the charges, which are misdemeanors, in court this week and a judge set his bond at $10,000.

If convicted, Hernton faces up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count or both.

Police said Hernton was arrested after an officer saw the driver of a black Ford Explorer with a large trailer of tires going west on Grand River at about 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The officer noticed the vehicle didn't have a license plate and he followed it until it stopped at a vacant lot in the Grand River and Jefferies Freeway area.

He saw the suspect get out of the vehicle and start dumping the tires from the trailer onto the lot, according to authorities.

Police said the officer approached the suspect and questioned him. The suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license and taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Authorities also impounded his vehicle and trailer and issued him a citation for a $1,000 blight violation.

He was released on pending charges and further investigation, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and issued the scrap tire charges, they said.

