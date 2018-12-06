Buy Photo NAACP President Derrick Johnson gives his remarks during the news conference. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — General Motors Co., Quicken Loans, Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy are among the corporate sponsors announced Thursday to serve on a blue ribbon committee for the 110th National NAACP Convention, to be held next summer in Detroit.

The event, to be hosted by the Detroit branch NAACP, the organization's largest branch, will take place July 20-24 and is expected to bring in at least $11 million to southeast Michigan, according to organizers.

Branch president the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony was flanked by about 25 dignitaries, including Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, at the NAACP headquarters on Second Avenue as he announced the sponsors.

"We invite every business that wants to be a part of our blue ribbon host committee to come forward," said Anthony. "Detroit is the place to be because so much is happening and we want to be part of the journey."

Other companies on the host committee include Chemical Bank and the Skillman Foundation. The NAACP still is in the process of securing addition partners.

This marks the fourth time the organization, founded in 1909, will bring the convention to Detroit. The first time was in 1921, and the most recent was in 2007.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said he was honored to work with Anthony "on all things."

"There is not a better time for the national convention to be held in Detroit," he said. "Any resources we have will be available to the NAACP next year."

The convention is expected to draw an estimated 10,000 members and guests to the city.

