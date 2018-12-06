Detroit Fire Fighter Association President Mike Nevin (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — A criminal investigation has been launched into the actions of the city's fire union head on accusations he posted information about a homicide investigation on social media, potentially endangering witnesses.

Police Chief James Craig confirmed the investigation Thursday afternoon during a press conference on an unrelated matter, saying the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will ultimately determine whether Detroit Fire Fighter Association President Mike Nevin will face charges.

"It not only undermines a criminal investigation — in this case a homicide — but it also can, and does, put a witness to a homicide in harm's way," Craig told reporters at police headquarters, adding Nevin later removed the postings, which contained unredacted police reports that identified potential witnesses to the crime.

Nevin sent the media a package, which he also reportedly posted on Facebook, that included audio files of police dispatches, and a police report of a shooting that occurred Nov. 23 at Junction and Warren on Detroit’s west side. The report included the first name of the person who told police about the shooting, along with the person's phone number and address.

Craig said releasing that information put the tipster in danger. He didn’t elaborate Thursday on which charges he’d seek, although he said his investigators have had several conversations with assistant Wayne County prosecutors. Craig also said he spoke with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy about the case. The county's public corruption unit is now reviewing facts.

Mike Rataj, an attorney representing Nevin, said city officials are "trying to silence" Nevin for exercising his "First Amendment right to speak out on behalf of his members."

Rataj said the police department on Wednesday attempted to Mirandize Nevin, but Rataj contacted internal affairs and told them "he's not making a statement," he said.

"They are trying to concoct some kind of criminal case against him," Rataj said. "There's no crime. To use the criminal process to try to silence somebody who is trying to protect members and let public know what’s going on, that’s criminal."

Rataj rather contends Craig, Fire Commissioner Eric Jones and the Duggan administration are coming down on Nevin for his ongoing criticism of public safety leadership in Detroit that Nevin has argued is "manipulating" and "misrepresenting" response times.

"The chief should be very careful and the mayor should be very careful if they are going to go down that road," Rataj said. "File that one under: Be careful what you ask for."

Craig denied there was any effort on the part of the police department to silence Nevin. Craig also stressed that he alone sought the criminal review of Nevin's alleged conduct on social media.

"This has nothing to do with infringing on his First Amendment rights. Launching this criminal probe had nothing to do with his criticism of this department and its response time to this homicide," Craig said. "However, it had everything to do with the release of information containing confidential and sensitive information relative to several witnesses to a homicide."

Mayor Mike Duggan's spokesman John Roach declined to comment on Rataj's claims. The fire commissioner could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Rataj declined further comment after Craig addressed the investigation on Nevin's social media posts.

Nevin in recent months has been waging a bitter battle with the fire department over the implementation of a controversial new response policy that has firefighters responding to some calls on a less emergent basis, without lights and sirens.

The system, which Jones and Duggan have defended as "sound policy," has been the subject of a recent unfair labor charge.

The union in November argued that the policy was "unilaterally imposed" without regard for the bargaining unit or the public. The city's law department has countered that the claim is "baseless."

Jones put the new system in place in August that classifies runs by two codes: one for emergent runs, which uses lights and sirens, and the other for non-emergent calls, which does not.

Jones has argued that disregarding traffic signals and speed limits with the activation of lights and sirens for every single run — even when it's not urgent — is unnecessarily dangerous.

Jones and his staff have noted the department receives 400 to 500 requests for fire-related incidents per week. About 50 percent, they contend, are non-life-threatening.

During a council committee session last month, the fire administration said the department had 17 firefighter-involved crashes in 2017.

But the union has detailed numerous runs that have been dispatched improperly since the code system went into place and said it fears Jones' policy could endanger the public and Detroit's firefighters.

On Thursday, Craig said the issue at hand has "nothing to do with response time."

Craig noted Nevin asserts that it took the department about 40 minutes to get to the homicide scene in question. But Craig explained that the initial call was put out by dispatchers as an unknown trouble call, which typically isn't treated as a top priority run.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and determined there was a shooting victim and then contacted dispatch for assistance. Craig said the case remains under investigation but added from the time authorities were alerted that there was a homicide, the response was six minutes. The initial call for unknown trouble, Craig told reporters, "might have been 40 minutes. I'm not certain."

"If we have a priority one call, and it took us 40 minutes to get to it, I'm not going to deny it," Craig said. "We'll investigate, and we did look into this matter, because initially when I heard about it, I was very concerned."

Rataj said he intends to take action on Nevin's behalf, but he declined to provide details on what it would be, or when.

"This guy is a dedicated firefighter. He is tough as nails and he's not afraid of these people," Rataj said. "He’s not going to play politics with people’s lives," Rataj said.

