File (Photo: .)

Detroit — A student at Spain Elementary-Middle School may be expelled after bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday, officials said.

Parents of children who attend the school were called Wednesday and informed about the incident, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Spain Elementary-Middle School is located at 3700 Beaubien near Mack Avenue and Interstate 75.

District officials said the gun, with a bullet in the chamber, was found on an elementary student after school Wednesday.

"The gun was seen by another student at the end of the school day and it was reported to a teacher," officials said in a message given to parents through an automated phone calling system. "The student was stopped and searched. There was no evidence that the student planned to use the gun at school.

"This matter is under police investigation where criminal consequences are likely for the student's parents and student removal from the school."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/06/student-found-loaded-gun-detroit-school/2224313002/