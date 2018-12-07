Javon Robert Dabney (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

A Dearborn Heights man was been charged Friday with the nonfatal shooting of a two appliance store workers in Detroit after arguing with employees about his request for a refund.

Javon Robert Dabney, 26, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at an appliance store in the 20100 block of W. Warren Avenue in Detroit. Dabney had allegedly purchased several appliances from the store and after delivery, complained to the store manager on the phone and in person about a stove that wasn't working.

Prosecutors said the manager advised him the store did not offer refunds but would replace the stove. Dabney allegedly argued about the stove and threatened the owner, manager and employees of the store before he fled.

A half-hour later, prosecutors say he returned and shot the manager several times, as well as another male employee. He then ran away.

Dabney is expected to be arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

