DPD investigates transgender woman's shooting death
Detroit — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a transgender woman, officials said.
The shooting happened sometime before 5:55 a.m. Friday in an area near McNichols Road and Brush, said Detroit Police officer Dan Donakowski.
He said the victim is a 35-year-old who was a member of the LGBT community and identified as a woman. The body was found with a gunshot wound.
No other details are available at this time, he said.
