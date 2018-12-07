5 finalists named in Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity
The first round of The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity has concluded and five charities have earned your top spots.
The second round of voting begins at noon Dec. 14 and continues through noon Dec. 28.
The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded a $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News.
All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts. The finalists are:
- Brilliant Detroit
- Detroit Dog Rescue
- Focus Detroit
- Mercy Education Project
- Southwest Solutions
For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity.
