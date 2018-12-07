The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity event runs through Dec. 28. (Photo: Detroit News)

The first round of The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity has concluded and five charities have earned your top spots.

The second round of voting begins at noon Dec. 14 and continues through noon Dec. 28.

The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded a $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News.

All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts. The finalists are:

Brilliant Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue

Focus Detroit

Mercy Education Project

Southwest Solutions

For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/07/finalists-named-detroit-news-cheer-charity/2196594002/