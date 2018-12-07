Gavel (Photo: File photo)

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with firing shots earlier this week into a home on the city's west side, officials said Friday.

Robert Davon McLendon, 29, has been charged with several crimes in connection with the nonfatal shooting, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials said McLendon has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, eight counts of felony firearm possession, eight counts of discharging a firearm at a building and one count of delivery of less than 50 grams of cocaine. The assault with intent to murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to be formally charged Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit, officials said in a statement.

Police accuse McLendon of shooting Wednesday into a house in the 3200 block of Hazelwood Street near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 2 a.m. to respond to a report of multiple shots being fired. Police saw a man, later identified as McLendon, running in the area.

Officers ordered him to halt, questioned him and placed him into custody, authorities said. They also recovered a handgun and magazine in the area, officials said.

Police learned a suspect shot into a house on Hazelwood street and three female occupants were home at the time, officials said.

Earlier this week, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said another house in the area on Clairmount Street was also shot at by the same suspect.

Read: DPD: Suspect in custody after shots fired into Detroit homes

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/07/man-charged-shooting-detroit-home/2237444002/