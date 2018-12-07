Buy Photo Dr. M. Roy Wilson, President of Wayne St. University, answers a question. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Three Wayne State University board members on Friday opposed a contract extension for President M. Roy Wilson, saying it should include language covering malfeasance in light of controversy over how officials at Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Board chair Sandra Hughes O’Brien and governors Dana Thompson and Michael Busuito voted against the extension, which was approved 5-3.

"I have numerous questions regarding our failure to include pertinent provisions that need to be considered in order to protect the university — provisions ensuring no golden parachutes for acts of malfeasance like those committed at MSU where the president knew or should have known the situation," said Hughes O'Brien.

She referred to the scandal at Michigan State involving Nassar, who is accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of young women over nearly three decades and an investigation that has led to criminal charges to several officials, including former President Lou Anna Simon.

The governors who opposed Wilson's extension said they had not been given enough time to review it. Some also objected to his proposed salary, which was not immediately available.

Other governors who supported Wilson's contract extension said he has racked up a list of accomplishments during his tenure. Governor Kim Trent pointed to the doubling of the black student graduation rate under Wilson and the school's success in securing WSU's largest gift to construct the Mike Ilitch School of Business.

"I feel our president has done an excellent job," said Governor Marilyn Kelly, who served on the committee that reviewed Wilson's contract extension.

Wilson, an international researcher, ophthalmologist and academic administrator, was hired in 2013 with a five-year contract. At the time, his contract called for a $470,000 in base salary for the first year, $483,000 the second year and $497,000 the third year. Salaries were not specified for years four and five.

At the end of his contract, he was to be paid a $50,000 bonus.

He contract also awarded him deferred compensation of $75,000 following the first year of his employment.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/07/wayne-state-president-gets-new-contract-despite-objections/2240520002/