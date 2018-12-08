Police crime tape. (Photo: .)

Detroit — An 11-year-old boy is in temporary serious condition Saturday after being shot in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side.

Police say the child was inside of his home on Flanders Street when he was shot in left leg as a result of a drive-by shooting.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by medics.

