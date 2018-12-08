Police: Detroit man arrested for shooting girlfriend in the stomach
Detroit — A 30-year-old man has been arrested early Saturday after nonfatally shooting his girlfriend on the city's west side, police said.
The incident occurred at 2:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of Plainview Avenue, near Evergreen Road.
Police said the man, who lives with his 26-year-old girlfriend, shot her in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
It's unknown what lead to the shooting, but the man is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/08/cops-detroit-man-shoots-girlfriend-stomach/2249625002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs