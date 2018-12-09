The man's death was called in to police at 12:30 p.m. Police say that at an apartment building on the 16600 block of Greenfield, the victim was found on his living room floor, with a gunshot wound to his head. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 50-year-old man was found dead on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon having been shot in his head, police said.

The man's death was called in to police at 12:30 p.m. Police say that at an apartment building on the 16600 block of Greenfield, the victim was found on his living room floor, with a gunshot wound to his head. The location is south of West McNichols.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the man's official cause of death.

The circumstances of the man's death are not immediately known and no suspect description was offered.

