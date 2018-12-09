Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident Sunday on the west side of Detroit.

The victim, 69, was crossing at Michigan and Cecil avenues Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a Ford pickup, said Detroit police. They did not release his name.

The vehicle, which was traveling south on Cecil, failed to stop, a witness told police. The accident was reported at 3:09 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police are continuing their investigation.

