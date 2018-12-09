The carjacking and kidnapping took place about 2:20 a.m. on the 1700 block of East McNichols, police said. The location is just east of Interstate 75. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 33-year-old man was ambushed, stuffed in the trunk of his car, and had that car stolen early Sunday at an unnamed "after hours" venue on the city's east side.

The carjacking and kidnapping took place about 2:20 a.m. on the 1700 block of East McNichols, police said. The location is just east of Interstate 75.

The victim told police he'd been at the after hours establishment when five men attacked him and put him in the trunk of his 2016 Lexus.

The suspects allegedly drove the victim to an unknown location before forcing him out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the victim had money stolen in addition to the Lexus. No detailed description of any of the suspects is available, and police stress that the information is all preliminary.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/09/police-man-carjacked-stuffed-trunk-detroits-east-side/2257377002/