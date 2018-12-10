Keanna Mattel. (Photo: Facebook)

A man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a transgender woman last week in Detroit, investigators announced Monday.

A police officer found the body of Kelly Stough, 36, early Friday near McNichols Street at Brush, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Stough had been fatally shot.

After an investigation, authorities charged Albert Weathers, 46, in the death. The Sterling Heights resident was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on charges of open murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

The county Prosecutor’s Office assigned the case to Special Prosecutor Jaimie Powell Horowitz from the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a collaboration between the Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Foundation Inc. The foundation helps state law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving crimes against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

“This case reflects the excessive brutality that members of Detroit’s transgender community constantly face,” said Fair Michigan president Dana Nessel, the state’s incoming attorney general, in a statement. "We thank the Detroit Police Department for their efforts to investigate the facts of this tragic crime.”

On Facebook, acquaintances described Stough as using the name Keanna Mattel and posted footage of her performing in the city's ballroom scene. Some are planning a fundraiser to cover burial expenses.

Her death has also sparked attention from activists.

“We must listen to her words and address the factors that continue to foster an epidemic of violence targeting transgender people, particularly transgender women of color,” officials with the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement. “It is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects trans women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia conspire to deprive them of necessities to live and thrive.”

The group recently released a report showing at least 22 transgender people had been killed in the United States since early 2018 but noted “data collection is often incomplete or unreliable when it comes to violent and fatal crimes"against the demographic.

The FBI has found that in 2017, Michigan authorities reported 57 hate crimes related to sexual orientation statewide, compared to 59 the year before. There were 15 reported in Detroit, the agency reported.

This year, the state Civil Rights Commission issued an interpretive statement holding that current law offers some protections for gay and transgender residents. Attorney General Bill Schuette said only lawmakers could make that call, but the commission ignored his opinion and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights has continued to investigate complaints based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Julisa Abad, director of transgender outreach and advocacy for the Fair Michigan Justice Project, notes that while her group and other activists work to address discrimination, transgender people continue to face targeting and violence. Part of the problems lies in perception, she said. “For so long, we weren’t even counted and dehumanized.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/10/charges-filed-slain-detroit-transgender-woman/2273251002/