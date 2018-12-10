Livonia — A Detroit man has been charged in a Nov. 26 shooting outside of a FedEx facility in Livonia, officials said Monday.

Robert Earl Easley-Calloway, 26, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, eight counts of felony firearm possession and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

If convicted he faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge and up to life for the assault with intent to murder charges.

He was arraigned Friday in 16th District Court and a judge ordered him held without bond. The judge also scheduled his next court hearing for Dec. 20.

Easley-Calloway is accused of holding a knife on his 25-year-old wife and sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Harper Woods, according to the prosecutor's office.

The next day, he allegedly shot and wounded his wife at the FedEx facility where she works and then leading police on a car chase.

Police said he waited for his wife at the facility, located near Plymouth and Eckles roads, approached her vehicle when she arrived and then shoved a shotgun in her face after opening her car door.

Read: Domestic violence leads to shooting, I-96 closure

Officials said because the suspect had been violent with his wife for some time, she had asked two male co-workers to accompany her on her commute. After her two co-workers got out of the car, Easley-Calloway allegedly fired the shot gun and grazed his wife as she ran way with the men, according to authorities.

He allegedly re-loaded the shotgun, struck his wife and forced her into the car and drove off, pursued by Livonia police.

Michigan State Police troopers joined the chase and eventually disabled the vehicle, officials said.

Police shot Easley-Calloway during the chase and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. His wife was also taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Michigan State Police said Monday the suspect remains in the hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/10/man-charged-livonia-shooting-police-chase/2264722002/