Detroit — An early morning argument, "probably over pot," between two men on Detroit's west side resulted in one man's stabbing and the other's arrest, police said.

The stabbing was reported about midnight, on the 4000 block of Seebaldt, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The area is north of West Grand Boulevard and just west of Interstate 96.

Warrick says a 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old male argued, and police say the early belief is the argument was over marijuana.

The argument turned physical, and police say the younger suspect stabbed the older man in his left side with a kitchen knife. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the fight was recovered, Warrick said.

