Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Monday afternoon on a busy Metro Detroit freeway.

Lt. Mike Shaw said State Police were investigating the death about 4:10 p.m. in the east-bound lanes of Interstate 96 near the Grand River/Schaefer exit.

"The male victim's family were witnesses to the event but we are not releasing other information," Shaw said in an email response.

Police received calls at about 1:30 p.m. that "someone had jumped from or was pushed out a moving vehicle," according to the MSP Metro Detroit Twitter post. The initial post said that the information hadn't been confirmed.

Later, an updated Twitter post said investigators had determined that the incident was a suicide.

"If you are considering hurting or killing yourself, please reach out for help. Talk to friends, clergy, law enforcement, or medical staff," the post said. It added the National Suicide Hotline number: 800-273-8255 "twenty four hours a day."

"If you think someone may need help, don't be afraid to ask."

