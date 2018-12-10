Buy Photo Mayor Mike Duggan, left, seated with corporate and political leaders at a press conference announcing investments that will be made in several Detroit neighborhoods at the Artist Village in Detroit on Dec. 10, 2018. The press conference announced $35 million corporate commitment to invested in seven Strategic Fund Neighborhoods. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Seven neighborhoods will get a $35 million boost from seven companies to help kickstart redevelopment, Mayor Mike Duggan will announce Monday.

The neighborhoods to get the funding are: Campau/Banglatown, East Warren/Cadieux, Grand River Northwest, Gratiot/Seven Mile, Jefferson Chalmers, Russell Woods/Nardin Park and Warrendale/Cody-Rouge.

Each of these companies has committed $5 million: American Axle & Manufacturing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Chemical Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Flagstar Bank, Huntington Bank and Penske Corp.

The move announced Monday in the city's Old Redford neighborhood addresses a key political concern that the billions of investment reshaping “greater downtown” into a glitzy center is creating a separate, unequal rebound of Detroit.

The program will be called the Strategic Neighborhood Fund 2.0 and will target streetscapes and park improvements, commercial development and single-family housing stabilization.

The companies will donate $5 million, for a total of $35 million, over a five-year period, said Arthur Jemison, the city’s chief of services and infrastructure, said in an interview.

“What’s important to us is in this neighborhood concept is to make sure we’re providing the first subsidize investment that creates more of a market so that the market can take it from there,” Jemison said. “What you get in the end of a mixed-use, mixed-income district with a new streetscape.

“We’ve also obviously seen Dan Gilbert and Quicken and his family of companies be real leaders in downtown. What we haven’t seen is the medium and regional organizations, corporate organizations making big investment in the city,” Jemison said.

The city’s overall goal is to raise $130 million for the fund including philanthropic and various government funding, Jemison said.

