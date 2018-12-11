Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 17-year-old male was shot while in bed Tuesday morning, at his home on Detroit's west side, but refused to be transported to the hospital, police said.

The shooting took place about 5:35 a.m. on the 19700 block of Santa Barbara, which is north of West Outer Drive and west of Livernois.

Police say that as the teen slept, an unknown suspect fired shots into his bedroom. At least one of them grazed the teen, though information on where he was shot on his body was not immediately available.

Ultimately, though, the teen was treated at the scene and refused to be transported by medics to an area hospital. No suspect description was available Tuesday morning.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/11/boy-17-shot-west-side-home-refuses-medics/2274329002/