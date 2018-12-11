Man carjacked at red light on west side
Detroit — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday while sitting at a red light on Detroit's west side.
The carjacking took place about midnight at Schoolcraft and West Outer Drive.
Police say the victim was at a red light, sitting in his 2006 white Ford F-350, when an armed man approached and ordered him out of the truck at gunpoint.
The victim complied. The suspect took the wheel and fled. The stolen F-350 was last spotted headed east on Schoolcraft.
