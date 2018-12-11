Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A man believed to be in his 30s knocked on a stranger's door on Detroit's west side late Monday after having been shot and ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

It was about 11:35 p.m. when the victim, who is still unidentified, knocked on a door on the 19900 block of Chapel and told the homeowner he had been shot. The area is south of West Eight Mile and east of Lahser.

Medics arrived to the location to find the victim with "multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body," and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/11/shot-man-dies-after-knocking-strangers-door/2274361002/