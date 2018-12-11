CLOSE A Detroit DPW employee demonstrates how skid steers with be used for the snow removal within the city's 50 miles of protected bike lanes. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News

Buy Photo A skit steer demostrates how it will be used to clear city bike paths during a press conference and demonstration on Buckingham and E. Warren, Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Snow removal crews will cut a wider swath on residential city streets after major storms in the winter, city officials said Tuesday.

Ron Brundidge, director of the city's Department of Public Works, said beginning this winter, crews contracted by the city to clear snow on residential streets will now be required to plow at least a 16-foot-wide path down the center of the roadway instead of the previous 10-foot path when six or more inches of snow comes down within 24 hours after it has fallen.

"We've done that historically because our focus has always been to try to make it as convenient as possible for residents to get from their homes to the closest major street," he said. "But we recognized that when we did that, whenever vehicles tried to pass each other on a 10-foot path, they'd have to drive through the accumulated snow. In some cases, they were getting stuck and it was always very inconvenient."

Brundidge made the announcement at a news conference held at the corner of East Warren Avenue and Buckingham Street on the city's east side. He was joined by Department of Public Works employees, snow removal contractors and neighborhood residents.

Buy Photo Detroit DPW Director Ron Brundidge stands with employees and sub-contractors as he announces new snow-removal procedures on Detroit's city streets this winter. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

He said the change in snow removal path has been made possible by the city's continual financial improvement. However, the wider path won't cost the city much more than it was already paying contractors to remove snow, he said.

In the past, it cost the city about $450,000 each time the department tapped contractors to remove snow on its 1,884 miles of residential streets, according to Brundidge. He said the wider path will cost the city about $534,000, or 20 percent more.

Detroit resident Twiana Odom, who attended the news conference, said she welcomes the news.

"I think it's great," said Odom, who is secretary of the Morningside Neighborhood Association. "It's important to have a clear path through the snow on our streets, not only for cars but for school buses who have to pick up and drop off children."

City officials also said snow will be removed from the city's growing network of protected bike lanes with special machines called skid-steers. The city has about 50 miles of bike lanes and the small tractor-like machines fit perfectly within them.

Buy Photo ucks will make two passes to clear a total width of 16 feet on residential streets within 24 hours of snow events. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"Bike lanes have become an increasingly popular form of mobility throughout the year," Brundidge said. "Since this will be our first time clearing snow from the protected bike lanes on a large scale, we look forward to receiving feedback from the public to help us improve our process as we go along."

The news comes as a survey ranked Michigan as the sixth worst state in the country for driving in the snow.

The Great Lakes State had 59 snow crashes that resulted in 72 fatalities in 2016, according to a survey released Tuesday by SafeWise, a Salt Lake City-based website that reviews and compares security and safety products and services.

So far in the month of December, Detroit has received 1/10 of an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office.

However, winter has yet to officially begin — it starts on Dec. 21 — and the season's official end isn't until March 20. Last winter, the city saw 22.5 inches of snow, the weather service said. It had about 38 inches of the white stuff the year before.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a mild winter this year for much of the U.S., including Detroit.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/11/snow-removal-detroit-residential-neighborhoods/2272350002/