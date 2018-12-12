Buy Photo Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit Wednesday morning.

The threat was allegedly reported around 9 a.m., confirmed Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The threat has not been confirmed, but is being investigated.

The Frank Murphy Hall of Justice is just south of Gratiot and west of Interstate 375, and is home to Wayne County Circuit Court.

A staffer in the office of the administrator of the court told The News that the building has not been evacuated.

The threat came in the form of a "suspicious package" found outside the building, said Pageant Atterberry, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

While police investigate that package, no one is being allowed into or out of the building, but the operations of the court are continuing as normal, she said.

