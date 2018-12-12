Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver connected to a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian last week on the city’s east side.

A 44-year-old woman was crossing the street near Harper and Conner at about 9:40 p.m. Dec. 6 when a dark SUV struck her, investigators said in a statement.

CLOSE Surveillance footage of a vehicle connected to a hit and run that hurt a pedestrian about 9:40 p.m. Dec. 6 near Harper and Conner. Detroit Police Department

The vehicle continued east on Harper.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the vehicle involved. Anyone who recognizes vehicle or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/12/detroit-hit-and-run-pedestrian-harper-conner/2295385002/