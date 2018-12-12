Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — An 18-year-old man was shot twice Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 10:40 p.m. in the area of West Seven Mile and Trinity, which is just west of Burt Road.

Reached by police at the hospital, the victim said he was leaving a liquor store and getting into a vehicle when he heard shots and realized he'd been hit in his right shoulder and on his left hand.

The victim said he then called his cousin and asked to be picked up at Seven Mile and Lahser. The cousin complied and privately transported the victim to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

No suspect description was immediately available.

