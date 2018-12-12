Authorities say Rory Cesar Reyes-Euceda was driving a vehicle that struck Gerald Kuras as he crossed Michigan Avenue at Parkinson. Reyes-Euceda was heading south on Cecil, down to Parkinson, at the time.
Kuras died from his injuries. Reyes-Euceda allegedly fled.
Reyes-Euceda is charged with operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license, causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault, causing death.
Reyes-Euceda was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning, but the outcome of his bond hearing was not immediately available.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/12/man-charged-fatal-michigan-ave-hit-and-run/2287834002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: