Detroit — A 28-year-old Detroit man faces felony charges for a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old man on Michigan Avenue, on the city's west side, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Authorities say Rory Cesar Reyes-Euceda was driving a vehicle that struck Gerald Kuras as he crossed Michigan Avenue at Parkinson. Reyes-Euceda was heading south on Cecil, down to Parkinson, at the time.

Kuras died from his injuries. Reyes-Euceda allegedly fled.

Reyes-Euceda is charged with operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license, causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault, causing death.

Reyes-Euceda was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning, but the outcome of his bond hearing was not immediately available.

