Officers have closed down West Adams and placed crime tape around the William Cotter Maybury Monument.

Detroit — An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday in Grand Circus Park downtown, Detroit police said.

Officers were gathering information about the incident, reported about 5 p.m. near Woodward and Adams, said Officer Holly Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.

Details on the suspect or the victim's condition were not immediately available.

Police were questioning several people in connection to the shooting; no one was in custody, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Four police cruisers with lights on have closed West Adams during the investigation. The area is across from Brass Rail Pizza and the Fillmore Theatre. Police also had taped off the area around the William Cotter Maybury monument.

Police on scene declined to comment.

The five-acre Grand Circus Park is near downtown destinations such as Comerica Park, the Fox Theatre, Detroit Opera House, Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena.

Last month, a 24-year-old man died in a drive-by shooting near Gratiot and St. Antoine.

