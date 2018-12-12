The House of Vans Detroit announces pop-up in Detroit Jan. 24-27. (Photo: Vans)

Detroit — The House of Vans brings "Off the Wall" to life at a west Midtown's historic building for its four-day pop-up in January, officials said Wednesday.

The former Jefferson school site, located at 950 Selden Street in Detroit, will be transformed into a cultural hub to celebrate art, music, action sports and street culture, bringing Vans' "Off The Wall" ethos to life, officials said.

The California-based skater shoe brand owned by North Carolina-based VF Corp. is hosting a pop-up at the closed school Jan. 24-27. Dubbed the "House of Vans," it's expected to be the largest one yet.

Other pop-up locations have included Paris; Montreal; Guangzhou, China; Hong Kong; and Mexico City, along with permanent House of Vans locations in Chicago and London.

"Detroit has a rich and eclectic history across music and art, along with a burgeoning skate scene that closely aligns with Vans’ own history and mindset," said Brooke Burt, Vans’ senior manager of Lifestyle Brand Marketing. "It is truly an honor to bring House of Vans to life in Detroit alongside this incredibly creative and inspiring community."

The Van's pop-up will transform The Jefferson School, located at 950 Selden Street. (Photo: Google)

The House of Vans' Detroit pop-up will kick-off Jan. 24 with a concert featuring bassist and songwriter Thundercat, local post-punk group Protomartyr and soulful pop of Amber Mark.

Detroit rapper Danny Brown appears Jan. 25 along with SoCal rock quartet Joyce Manor and singer Kelsey Lu.

House of Vans also is allowing Detroit talent to take the stage. Musicians interested in playing in the series called SESSIONS at House of Vans Detroit can email music to submitmusic_houseofvans@vfc.com.

The pop-up also will include a record fair, screen printing, customization station workshop, mobile vinyl pressing for one-of-a-kind merch.

Ann Arbor-based independent record label Ghostly International will begin their 20th Anniversary celebrations at the pop-up, hosting a street market booth where they will lead a modular synth workshop with music producer and DJ, Matthew Dear.

The pop-up will include skateboarding. Officials partnered with Community Push, a Detroit organization, to transform the gymnasium at the school into an indoor skate park. Open skate sessions will be available throughout the weekend along with Vans’ signature Get On Board girls skate clinic and board-building. The skate park open hours will culminate in a “Pyramid Scheme” trick contest with obstacles.

The pop-up is free with an RSVP on HouseofVans.com.

