The burned, bloody body of an unknown man was found Thursday morning lying in an alley on Detroit’s west side, a police spokesman said.

Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to an alley in the 9000 block of Littlefield Boulevard, Detroit police spokesman Bryan Warrick said.

“The victim was an unknown black male, about 25 years old,” Warrick said. “He was found lying on his back with a large amount of blood, and the body was partially burned.”

Warrick said homicide detectives were in the early stages of the investigation, so no other details were available.

The killing was No. 242 of 2018. Last year, the city recorded 267 criminal homicides, the lowest number since 1966.

