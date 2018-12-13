Man facing prison sentence for ‘brazen’ plane assault
Detroit – Federal prosecutors are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman while they sat next to each other on a flight to Detroit.
Prabhu Ramamoorthy is returning to Detroit federal court Thursday. He’s been in the United States on a work visa and eventually will be deported to India because of the conviction.
He was accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight Las Vegas-to-Detroit flight last January. Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat while his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutor Amanda Jawad calls it a “brazen” assault.
Defense attorney James Amberg says Ramamoorthy’s “life as he knew it is over.” He’s seeking a prison sentence of less than 10 years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: