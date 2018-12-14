Teen shot on Detroit's north side
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old boy Friday on the city's north side.
The youth was walking home about 4:30 p.m. near Strasburg and Fairmount when a truck approached from behind, "an unknown passenger exited the vehicle and fired one shot, striking him" in the back, Detroit investigators said in a statement.
He managed to run to a relative's home. While en route to the hospital, the family member spotted a police officer, who escorted them there, according to the release.
The teen was listed in temporary serious condition.
Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or other details.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: