Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old boy Friday on the city's north side.

The youth was walking home about 4:30 p.m. near Strasburg and Fairmount when a truck approached from behind, "an unknown passenger exited the vehicle and fired one shot, striking him" in the back, Detroit investigators said in a statement.

He managed to run to a relative's home. While en route to the hospital, the family member spotted a police officer, who escorted them there, according to the release.

The teen was listed in temporary serious condition.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or other details.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

