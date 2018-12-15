The victim told police he heard someone knocking at the back door and saw two men dressed in all black clothing. The victim attempted to lock the door when the suspects kicked the door in and began shooting, striking the victim, police said. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 59-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after two gunmen shot him in his home on the city's west side, police say.

Detroit police said the incident occurred at 8:25 a.m. in the 3800 block of 28th Street near Michigan Avenue.

The victim told police he heard someone knocking at the back door and saw two men dressed in all black clothing. The victim attempted to lock the door when the suspects kicked the door in and began shooting, striking the victim, police said.

After he was shot, both suspects fled on foot.

The victim was taken by medics to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition, police say.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/15/man-shot-inside-home-detroits-west-side/2323514002/