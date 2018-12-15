Woman in critical condition after Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 33-year-old woman is in critical condition Saturday after a shooting on the city's west side, police said.
The shooting occurred at 1:50 a.m. in the 12000 block of Northlawn Street, near Elmhurst and Grand River Avenue.
A neighbor told police he heard several shots and went outside. He heard the woman crying for help in the street after being shot. The neighbor pulled her to the sidewalk and called 911.
