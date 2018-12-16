Boy, 12, on bike struck in hit-and-run
Detroit — Saturday afternoon on Detroit's east side, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car as he rode his bike and the driver of the car never stopped, police said.
The hit-and-run took place about 3 p.m. in the area of Conner and Corbett, which is north of Harper.
Police met the victim's family at an area hospital. The boy's father told police that his son had been riding a bike when he was hit by someone driving a dark colored Chevy Impala.
