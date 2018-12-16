The drive-by shooting took place about 10 p.m. on the 16600 block of Schoolcraft, police said. That's east of the Southfield Freeway. (Photo: Detroit News, file)

Detroit — Police are investigating a Saturday night drive-by shooting outside a skating rink on Detroit's west side that wounded a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m. on the 16600 block of Schoolcraft, police said. That's east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim was leaving the rink when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from the driver's side. At least one of the gunshots hit the victim in his lower leg.

After being privately taken to a hospital, the victim was listed in temporary serious condition. No detailed suspect description was immediately offered.

