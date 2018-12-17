Police said two people threw a Molotov cocktail into a store in the 5000 block of Nevada on Dec. 5. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police have released images of two people wanted in connection with an arson this month at an east-side liquor store.

The pair approached the business in the 5000 block of Nevada about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 5, investigators said in a statement. One of the suspects held the front door open while his masked companion "threw a Molotov cocktail inside the location causing a fire," the release said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 628-2900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

