Man found slain on kitchen floor on east side
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man, who was found Monday morning with a gunshot wound to his head on the kitchen floor of his home on Detroit's east side.
The man's body was discovered about 10:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of Newport, said Dontae Freeman. That's south of Mack and west of Chalmers.
The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, and the early belief is that there was a "possible narcotics nexus" to the violence, Freeman said.
