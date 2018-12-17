Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man, who was found Monday morning with a gunshot wound to his head on the kitchen floor of his home on Detroit's east side.

The man's body was discovered about 10:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of Newport, said Dontae Freeman. That's south of Mack and west of Chalmers.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, and the early belief is that there was a "possible narcotics nexus" to the violence, Freeman said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/17/man-found-slain-kitchen-floor-east-sider/2337265002/