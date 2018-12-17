Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 40-year-old man was killed after someone broke into his home early Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The home invasion homicide took place about 3:30 a.m. on the 14200 block of Prevost, which is north of Schoolcraft and west of Greenfield.

Police say the victim heard a noise in the home's lower level and went down to investigate.

There he found an armed intruder, who shot him before fleeing. No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

