Detroit police are investigating opioid ingestion involving a 1-year-old on the city's west side.
The incident was reported Monday night in the 9600 block of Coyle. Officers were dispatched to a city hospital on a report that the toddler "may have ingested some type of opioid," investigators said in a notice.
Other details were not immediately available.
