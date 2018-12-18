Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating after the body of an unidentified male, believed to be about 45 years old, was found Tuesday morning in the basement of a home on the city's east side.

The man's body was discovered after a fire in the home on the 20400 block of Hull. That's south of East Eight Mile and east of Interstate 75.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said firefighters discovered the man's partially burned body while fighting the fire. The fire department responded to the home just before 9 a.m.

Police say the victim was found without a shirt and wearing flannel pants. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/18/mans-body-found-burned-east-side-basement/2348600002/