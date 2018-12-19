Dewayne Jones (Photo: Wayne County Proscutor's Office)

Detroit — An 18-year veteran Detroit police officer is scheduled to undergo a preliminary examination Wednesday in 36th District Court.

Cpl. Dewayne Jones faces charges of misconduct in office and assault and battery in connection with an alleged beating in Detroit Receiving Hospital that was captured on video.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 1 at about 7:10 p.m., Jones arrived at Detroit Receiving Hospital and encountered a 29-year-old female at the front desk. Police say the woman was spitting and shouting profanities at the staff before biting a police officer on the forearm and thigh.

When Jones attempted to restrain her, he allegedly punched her in the face and upper body, prosecutors say.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called the alleged incident "disturbing," suspended Jones and launched a criminal investigation.

Jones, 47, faces up to five years in prison on the misconduct charge and 93 days in jail on the assault charge.

The preliminary exam is set for Wednesday. District Judge Cylenthia LaToye Miller will determine whether to bind the case over for trial.

Prior to Wednesday's hearing, the judge told the media there would be graphic video shown, including the alleged victim wearing no clothes. She ordered cameramen to refrain from filming the video when it's shown, per the request of prosecutors.

