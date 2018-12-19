Buy Photo Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side.

It was about 8:45 a.m. when someone entered a home on the 5000 block of 31st Street and found the victim, an unidentified white male, shot in his chest, lying on the living room floor, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit police spokesman. The area is south of Interstate 94 and west of West Grand Boulevard.

Police and medics responded, but medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hazmat has been called to the scene, Freeman added, as the home is believed to be a "possible meth operation."

No suspect description or details on the circumstances of the victim's demise were immediately available.

