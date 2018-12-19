Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police arrived in time to run off a group of men who authorities said worked to burrow their way into a liquor store on Detroit's east side early Wednesday.

It was about 3 a.m. when police were alerted to a break-in in progress at a liquor store on the 13400 block of East Seven Mile, said Detroit police spokesman Dontae Freeman. The area is west of Schoenherr.

Freeman said police believe the suspects used tools to form a hole in the back wall of the store.

But when police arrived, the men scattered and fled on foot. A vehicle spotted leaving the scene, which police believe to be a white GMC Arcadia, is believed to be connected to the break-in.

No detailed suspect descriptions are available.

